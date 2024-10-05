Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $178.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

