Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

