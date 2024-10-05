Farmers Trust Co. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $646.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

