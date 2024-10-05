Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The company has a market capitalization of $492.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

