Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.94 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kenvue by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.