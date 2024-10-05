Farmers Trust Co. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after buying an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $276.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12. The company has a market capitalization of $506.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

