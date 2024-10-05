Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

SLB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $61.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

