Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

