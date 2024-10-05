Farmers Trust Co. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,512.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $800.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

