Farmers Trust Co. Sells 14,692 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,609.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 169,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 159,928 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

