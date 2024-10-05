Farmers Trust Co. Sells 3,651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

