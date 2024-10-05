Farmers Trust Co. Sells 945 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

