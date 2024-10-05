Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.01 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 239.50 ($3.20). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.12), with a volume of 3,151,132 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,810.00.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

