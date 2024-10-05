First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

FR stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

