First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Solar by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

