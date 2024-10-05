First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.59. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 67,600 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
