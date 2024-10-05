Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

