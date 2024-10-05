Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
