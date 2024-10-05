Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.87%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

