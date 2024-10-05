FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

OBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

