FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Lifted by B. Riley

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lilium in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

LILM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Lilium stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

