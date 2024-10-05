FY2024 EPS Estimates for Southern California Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern California Bancorp

In related news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of Southern California Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,829.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.