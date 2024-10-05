FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $34.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GS opened at $495.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

