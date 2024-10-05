FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,849,000 after buying an additional 378,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 941.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

