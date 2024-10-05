FY2025 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered by Analyst

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSB. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

SouthState Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $96.44 on Friday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.