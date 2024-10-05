FY2025 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered by Analyst

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSB. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
SouthState Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $96.44 on Friday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.67.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.
Insider Activity at SouthState
In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SouthState
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
