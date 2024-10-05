Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.71. 89,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 62,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

