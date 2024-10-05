Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.44). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 27,057 shares trading hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

