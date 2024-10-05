Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Getlink Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

