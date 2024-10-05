GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Tobam bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

