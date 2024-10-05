Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.