Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.
About Global Cord Blood
