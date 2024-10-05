Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. 11,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

