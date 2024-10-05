Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
