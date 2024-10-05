Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.