Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
