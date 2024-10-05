Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 48,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Jupiter Copper Project. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

