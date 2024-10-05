GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

