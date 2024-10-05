Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.