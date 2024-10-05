Head-To-Head Contrast: International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Zeolite and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

International Zeolite alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -292.97% N/A -127.00% Airbus 4.64% 18.64% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $460,000.00 3.36 -$1.31 million ($0.02) -1.82 Airbus $70.83 billion 1.57 $4.10 billion $1.34 26.10

This table compares International Zeolite and Airbus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Zeolite and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

International Zeolite has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats International Zeolite on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Zeolite



International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Airbus



Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

