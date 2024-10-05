Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

