Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.45. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 91,099 shares traded.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.