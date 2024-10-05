Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1,622.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Henry Schein worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

