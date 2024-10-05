HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.
About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR
Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
