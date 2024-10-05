Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntsman Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $10,523,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.