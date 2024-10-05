Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HUN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.