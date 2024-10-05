Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.46 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 65,281 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.23. The company has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

