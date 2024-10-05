Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) is Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 14.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

