Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average of $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.