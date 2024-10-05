Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

