Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $80.93. Approximately 40,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

