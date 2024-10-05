Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.69. 8,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

