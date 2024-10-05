Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $106.53. Approximately 124,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

